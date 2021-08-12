Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,300.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

