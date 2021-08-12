American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEL. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. 4,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.