Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 28,650 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

