Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,063 shares of company stock worth $7,403,040 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

