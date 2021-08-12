Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.