Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 69,067 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

APLE stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

