AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.680 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 479,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

