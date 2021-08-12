Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.04 billion.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $228.15. 1,797,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

