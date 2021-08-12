Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ AMYT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $387.11 million and a PE ratio of -19.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

