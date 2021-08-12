Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.06. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 8,439,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.