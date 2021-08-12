Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 523,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $987.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

