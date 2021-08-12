Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.55. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,997. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $910.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

