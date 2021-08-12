Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 12,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,746. The company has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

