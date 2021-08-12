Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 12,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,746. The company has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
