Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $4.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.43 million, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 1,902,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

