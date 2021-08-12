Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 million and a PE ratio of 75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

