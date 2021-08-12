Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.15 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

KSS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 2,676,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,659. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.