Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 157,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

