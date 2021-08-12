Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 102,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,396. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $56,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $92,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

