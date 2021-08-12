Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Semtech reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

