Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 135,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

