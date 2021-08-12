Analysts Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.10. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $183.81 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

