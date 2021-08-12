Analysts Offer Predictions for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

WINT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

