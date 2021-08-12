Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZGPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS: SZGPY):

8/12/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. "

8/10/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Salzgitter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/31/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Salzgitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/16/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Salzgitter had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Salzgitter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SZGPY stock remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

