Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synthomer (SYNT)

8/5/2021 – Synthomer was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.32).

8/5/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Synthomer had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Synthomer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Synthomer had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 564 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 311,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,265. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.86. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293.40 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 569.19 ($7.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

