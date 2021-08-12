Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

ENTA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,160. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.