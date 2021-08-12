Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €52.80

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.80 ($62.12).

SHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ETR SHL remained flat at $€58.42 ($68.73) on Friday. 291,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €58.74 ($69.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

