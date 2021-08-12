Analysts Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) PT at $9.33

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,186. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

