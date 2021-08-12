Analysts Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) PT at $9.33

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on TPST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,186. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.