Analyzing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and Global Digital Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.72 billion 1.38 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -17.69 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Volatility and Risk

Coty has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coty and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $9.26, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -20.42% -4.00% -0.84% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Summary

Coty beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

