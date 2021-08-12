Analyzing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89% Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 202.91%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.30%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 5,173.62 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 45.97 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -13.38

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.