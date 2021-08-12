Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,957,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 791,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.99.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.