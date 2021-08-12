Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 7,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,938,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.