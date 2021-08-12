Andrew J. Gessow Purchases 10,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew J. Gessow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 199,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.