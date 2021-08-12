Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.
NYSE BUD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.63. 112,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.