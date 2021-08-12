Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.63. 112,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.