Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $386.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by improved revenues. Its improving top line can be attributed to premium rate increase and higher membership. Acquisitions have enabled the company boost its Medicare Advantage growth and strengthen its business portfolio. A solid earnings guidance for 2021 looks impressive. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive its membership. The company exited the second quarter with 44.3 million members. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s robust capital standing enabled it to undertake deploy capital via buybacks and dividend payments. However, escalating costs continue to put pressure on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet bothers.”

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $368.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

