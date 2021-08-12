AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. AppHarvest has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $42.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

