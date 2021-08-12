Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

AAPL traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

