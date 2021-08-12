Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Apple by 74.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.44. 1,988,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

