Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.
AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.
AAPL traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. 2,499,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
