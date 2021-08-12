Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

AAPL traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. 2,499,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

