Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

APDN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,872. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

