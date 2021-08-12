Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

AIT stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

