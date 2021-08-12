Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $91.09. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.