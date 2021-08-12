Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

AAOI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

