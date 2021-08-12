AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:APP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 144,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

