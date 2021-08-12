AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 983,831 shares.The stock last traded at $57.26 and had previously closed at $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

