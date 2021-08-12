AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 983,831 shares.The stock last traded at $57.26 and had previously closed at $58.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10.
In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
