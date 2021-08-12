Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,374. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

