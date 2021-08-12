ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $22.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 billion and the lowest is $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,051. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.