ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.63

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 104301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

