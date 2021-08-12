ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.63

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 104301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.
The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
