Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

