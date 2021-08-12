Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 667,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

