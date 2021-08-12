Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $20,810.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $20,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.
Shares of ARQT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
