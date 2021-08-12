Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $20,810.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $20,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

